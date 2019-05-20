Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins shared a heartwarming post on Instagram that is defying gender norms.

Watkins shared a photo of Lachy Gillespie, the Purple Wiggle who is also her ex-husband, wearing a bow in his hair and holding a sign saying: "Boys can be Emma".

The image was shared to Watkins' Instagram account but endorsed by the Wiggles' official account, with a comment saying "bows for all".

The photo divided some parents. Many agree with the sentiment and shared stories of their boys choosing to dress up as the Yellow Wiggle, bows and all.

"Yes they can! My son loves wearing his 'bow bow'," one parent said.

"My 2 year old is the same, he loves his Emma dress and bow [and his most beloved rainbow dress!]," another parent said.

Commenters also pointed out that the same rule applies to girls, who can be Simon, Anthony or Lachy.

However, other parents didn't agree.

"What?! Farewell Wiggles, it's been fun, but no. Boys can't be Emma," one mother said.

"I have nothing against the LGBT community but plz plz (sic) don't bring it into kids shows. God my baby watch and love the Wiggles, Too young to be expose (sic) to this just saying cause that's how it starts," another added.

"My son adores you Emma. And I'm grateful he feels safe and confident to want to be just like you, even though there are so many ignorant, terrified people in the world who want to keep men locked up in a tiny box of rigid expression," feminist writer and activist Clementine Ford said in a comment. "Thank goodness for you and Lachy."

The Wiggles are performing a sold out tour in New Zealand in June.

Emma and Lachy married in 2016 and announced their separation last September. The two remain friends and continue to perform together on the show.