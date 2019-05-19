WARNING: THE FOLLOWING LIVE BLOG CONTAINS SPOILERS.

Eight years after Game of Thrones first premiered, fans will sit down today to watch the final episode.

Last week, we saw Daenerys raze King's Landing in a fit of fury, while Jon Snow, Tyrion and Arya watched in horror.

We saw The Hound finally exact revenge on his brother, plunging to his own death in the process.

And we saw Cersei broken, a victim of her own pride, left to die in the arms of her true love, Jamie.

Now, we are just 85 minutes away from finding out the fate of those left standing.

Will Sansa sweep in from the north to team up with her siblings to take down the tyrannical Targaryen?

Will Dany burn everyone to a crisp?

Watch this space.