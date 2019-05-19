The stars of Game of Thrones have shared emotional farewells to the hit HBO series ahead of its finale today.

Stars such as Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and John Bradley West (Samwell Tarly) shared emotional farewell messages on social media as they reflected on their journey with the show over the past decade.

Emilia Clarke

Clarke, who has also portrayed Daenerys Targaryen throughout the entirety of the show, said she was "overwhelmed" by how much she wanted to say about the show's conclusion - and also shared a touching tribute to her father, who died from cancer in 2016.

"The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions [and names] I was given, justice," she said.

Advertisement

"Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we've flown."

Sophie Turner

Turner, who has played Sansa since she was 13, thanked the character for teaching her "resilience, bravery and what true strength really is", sharing a group photo of the cast.

"I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you've taught me," she wrote.

Turner thanked the creators of the show for giving her the "best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for", and also thanked the fans of the show.

"Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I'll miss this more than anything."

John Bradley West

The actor who has played Samwell Tarly since season one shared an image of the rehearsal and prep schedule he received ahead of shooting the very first season, which reveals details of stunt training and costume fitting for himself and other stars such as Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark).

"This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting," he wrote. "Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that's seen me through 8 seasons.

"Back then we couldn't have known the journey we'd go on together. I wouldn't swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything."

Lena Headey

Lena Headey said farewell to her character, the villainous Cersei Lannister, after last week's episode, in which Cersei perished in the crumbling Red Keep during Daenerys' attack on King's Landing.

After eight seasons, Headey described her experience on the show as "bonkers" - while joking that Cersei would "never make it" as a member of the Night's Watch.

"Massively thankful for your encouraging and supportive love along the way. And now her watch is ended [I know she'd never make it, Nights watch wouldn't have her .. but still..]"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

The star behind Jaime Lannister shared a series of behind-the-scenes selfies of him and Headey filming their last scenes as the incestuous twins, calling his co-star the "best, sweetest most wonderful sister".

Jacob Anderson

Anderson, who plays Daenerys' loyal soldier Grey Worm in the show, shared images of his first and last day on the show.

"Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I'm proud of you. I'll miss you bud," he wrote.

Gwendoline Christie

Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth in the show, shared a behind-the-scenes image of herself and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) looking overwhelmed.

"BEING TOLD THE ENDING TO @gameofthrones," she wrote.

Listen to our Game of Thrones podcast below: