Warning: This article discusses a suspected suicide and could be distressing to some readers.

An audience member of the axed Jeremy Kyle show has claimed the late Steve Dymond was so desperate to get on the show he called the producers more than 300 times.

The 63-year-old, who was found dead after failing a lie detector test on the show, reportedly made the confession to an audience member during the filming of the tragic show.

Audience member Aiden Dugdale told the Sun Dymond told the audience while Jeremy "joked" about the claims.

"He explained to us in the audience that he'd tried to come on the show before," the 20-year-old said.

"He said he'd called about 300 times. Jeremy even joked about it, saying: 'Does anyone at ITV ever answer the phones?"

Dymond finally went on the show, desperate to prove his innocence after he was accused of being unfaithful by girlfriend Jane Callaghan.

Steven Dymond filmed an episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show earlier this month. Photo / Facebook

However, the father-of-one failed the lie detector test and the couple split after the episode was recorded.

When he failed the test an audience member told media he "could not believe what he had heard. He was begging his fiancee for forgiveness".

Dymond collapsed to the ground when the results of the test were revealed.

"They were both sobbing; they were just completely and utterly devastated and it was clear that he had just lost his entire life with his fiancee."

She said: "Everyone felt the mood change, he was crying from the very beginning and he was so convinced that he would pass this test and that everything would be fine."

Ten days after he filmed the episode, Dymond's body was found at his Portsmouth home.

In the days before his death Dymond had reconnected with his estranged son Carl Woolley, learning that he was a grandfather, although he died before he could see his son again or meet his grandchild.

Woolley spoke to his father for the first time in seven years following the appearance on the show after a relative contacted him, concerned over his father's emotional state.

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been permanently cancelled by ITV following Dymond's death.

Host Jeremy Kyle.

In a statement, ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said: "Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

"The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.

"Everyone at ITV's thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond."

The broadcaster said that it would continue to work with Kyle on other projects.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.