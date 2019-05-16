Kiwi singing sensation Stan Walker is set to release a new EP in response to the Christchurch terror attacks.

The 28-year-old entertainer has taken to social media to announce a four-track EP titled Faith Hope Love will be released on May 31.



Walker's Instagram post explained he had been motivated to write, record, and release the songs following the Christchurch Mosque shootings on March 15, with part of the proceeds to go to the victim's families.

He says the songs, titled Moemoeā , Ultralight Beam, Aotearoa and New Light, "all represent hope and love".

"This EP was created as my response to what happened to our Muslim whanau in Christchurch," Walker wrote.

Advertisement

"I honestly prayed about it & asked God, how do I respond? What can I do rather than what can I say?

"This was it. With the help of my incredible talented friends we all pulled this together last minute. "These are songs of Hope. Some are old, some are re done & also new. But they all represent Hope & Love.



"Also part of the proceeds made off of this EP will be going to the Muslim families in Christchurch. So know that every time you listen to these songs or buy them, you will be giving back to them. The journey is not over, but we are on our way."

Faith Hope Love is Walker's first release since the 2015 album Truth & Soul.