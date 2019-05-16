Inconceivable idiocy

This week Alabama made abortion illegal from the moment of conception, punishable by 99 years in prison, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Some of the male politicians who voted also had trouble with basic facts about conception.

One senator was asked if the law would allow for incest victims to obtain abortions, he responded: "Yes, until she knows she's pregnant." He did not elaborate on how someone would have an abortion before she knows she's pregnant, outside of claiming, "It takes time for all the chromosomes to come together."

Another representative sponsored a bill to limit insurance coverage for abortions, with an exception for ectopic pregnancies — when the fertilised egg implants outside the fallopian tube. He explained that in those cases doctors would simply remove the embryo from the fallopian tube and put it in the uterus, which isn't even medically possible.

In the wider Republican party this cluelessness continues with another politician who thought you could give a woman a remote gynaecological exam by having her swallow a tiny camera. (Source: Medium)

Advertisement

The popular Trumpet was launched in 1964 by Max Cryer (in black-and-white) long before the Rachel Hunter advert appeared, on a beach in colour. Photo / Supplied

Mind blown — sharing revelations on Twitter

1.

"Okay so I've just found out that green peppers turn yellow then orange then red and they're actually all the same pepper just less ripe and my mind is blown."

2.

"I love toast, what absolute genius took a bite of bread and was like 'cook it again', unreal."

3.

"When your phone autocorrects to 'ducking' it means crouching down and has nothing to do with ducks. How did I forget that was a real word?"

4.

"Sir Isaac Newton was only 23 when he discovered the law of gravity."

5.

"The two parts to the word 'helicopter' are not 'heli' and 'copter', but 'helico' meaning spiral, and 'pter' meaning one with wings, like pterodactyl."

6.

"I just realised sweatbands on wrists are for wiping the sweat on your forehead off and not for wrist sweat."