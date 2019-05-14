TVNZ's popular news and current affairs programme Seven Sharp was cut short tonight following a fire alarm which led to evacuations of its studios.

A presenter of the show, Hilary Barry, took to Twitter to announce the show had been taken off-air due to an evacuation.

"OMG we're live on air and evacuating because of fire alarm. Sorry viewers," she said.

OMG we're live on air and evacuating because of fire alarm. Sorry viewers. — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) May 14, 2019

Meanwhile, unaware and concerned Facebook users announced their distress at the show being taken off-air and being replaced by a gardening show.

Advertisement

"Why is a gardening programme on in the middle of Seven Sharp?" one woman asked.

"Umm what just happened to the last part of the show?? We went to an add break and then we got to watch someone plant trees etc but no end of your show?" asked another.

"So what happened to the end of Seven Sharp? We were waiting to see Jeremy's stint in the shower and we got a gardening segment instead, we are not happy luckily I know what it was about but not the point," one said.

"What on earth happened to Seven Sharp tonight?. One minute advertising break ... Next minute a gardening show ... What on earth happened," said another.

However, TVNZ later explained the show was taken off air due to a fire alarm which had caused evacuations in their studios.

"Because of a fire alarm, we're evacuating our studios. We'll return to our scheduled programme as soon as possible," they aired.

Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells. Photo / Supplied

Last year, a small electrical fire saw TVNZ's Auckland newsroom evacuated and 1News' 6pm bulletin delayed for half an hour.

In that instance, alarms sounded at the Hobson St building about 5.30pm, sending scores of staff onto the streets where they huddled under their umbrellas until the all-clear was given.

Fire and Emergency NZ assistant area commander Glenn Menzies said the fire was located in the server room.

He said it was small, and had been contained to one room, but produced a lot of black smoke that spread to other rooms.

A total of nine appliances and 32 firefighters were at the TVNZ Auckland headquarters.

Police were also called to the incident and Victoria St West was closed between Hobson St and Nelson St as the fire was extinguished.

The bulletin started half an hour late, with host Greg Boyed explaining the delay had been caused by the evacuation.