Seven Sharp has been taken off-air this evening following a fire alarm.

TVNZ had to evacuate its Victoria St, Auckland, building following the alarm which sounded during the news and current affairs programme.

"Because of a fire alarm, we're evacuating our studios," TVNZ said.

"We'll return to our scheduled programmes as soon as possible."

Seven Sharp presenter Hillary Barry took to Twitter to apologise to viewers.

OMG we're live on air and evacuating because of fire alarm. Sorry viewers. — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) May 14, 2019

