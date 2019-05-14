Fox has released the first trailer for the American remake of Kiwi drama Filthy Rich, starring Kim Cattrall.

Unlike the original version - written by Outrageous Fortune creators Rachel Lang and Gavin Strawhan - Fox's version focuses on a TV pastor who is killed in a plane accident, leaving his fortune and his Christian network to his family... as well as the family no one knew he had.

The show is billed in the US as a "southern gothic dramedy revolving around two strong, sharp women who will go to any lengths to protect their loved ones and get their due".

It was written, directed and produced by The Help writer Tate Taylor, and also stars Gerald McRaney, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, David Denman, Paul Luke Thomas and Olivia Macklin.

So can it succeed where New Zealand's version failed to? Only time will tell, as the only clue about its US release date is that it's "coming soon".

New look Filthy Rich. Photo / Youtube

Filthy Rich was New Zealand's most expensive series ever, receiving $8.1 million in funding for its first season and $6.9 million for its second.

However, the series suffered low ratings which ultimately led to it being axed after two seasons.

Its 2016 debut was watched by 200,000 Kiwis after a huge marketing campaign and thanks to a massive amount of interest generated by the sheer amount of cash that had been thrown into the project.

However, the following day it lost a third of its audience and very rarely broke 150,000 after that.

The following year, its second season debuted to just 170,000 viewers, dropping to 123,000 in its second week.

It wasn't just the ratings, though. Filthy Rich was also savaged by fans and critics, including Duncan Greive who called it "a dated, horny mess" and "a caricature of New Zealand".

He went on to say: "From the intrusive 2000s "rock" score to the breakneck pace and desperate plot contrivances, it's a show that feels entirely adrift from the thrust of contemporary international drama."