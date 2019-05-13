One week after a coffee cup appeared in Game of Thrones, the series has committed another editing blunder.
In an image from episode five of Game of Thrones' final season, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) appears to have grown back his severed hand, according to the New York Post.
Jaime lost his hand all the way back in season three, and has been sporting a golden replacement ever since.
In a promo image from episode five, titled The Bells, Jaime is embracing his sister Cersei as the Red Keep in King's Landing disintegrates around them while Daenerys destroys the city. His right hand can be seen behind her back.
A representative for HBO told the Post that Jaime's right hand did not appear on air, and that the promo image was distributed by the digital team.
Fans on Twitter posted about the blunder, with one using it as fuel to call this season the "worst ever" of Game of Thrones.
Last week, HBO released a tongue-in-cheek statement addressing the appearance of a modern-day coffee cup during a feast in Winterfell.
"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea," the network said.
Game of Thrones' final episode airs next Monday on Sky SoHo.
Listen to our Game of Thrones recap podcast: