One week after a coffee cup appeared in Game of Thrones, the series has committed another editing blunder.

In an image from episode five of Game of Thrones' final season, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) appears to have grown back his severed hand, according to the New York Post.

Jaime lost his hand all the way back in season three, and has been sporting a golden replacement ever since.

In a promo image from episode five, titled The Bells, Jaime is embracing his sister Cersei as the Red Keep in King's Landing disintegrates around them while Daenerys destroys the city. His right hand can be seen behind her back.

Jaime's right hand appears in a promo image from The Bells.

A representative for HBO told the Post that Jaime's right hand did not appear on air, and that the promo image was distributed by the digital team.

Fans on Twitter posted about the blunder, with one using it as fuel to call this season the "worst ever" of Game of Thrones.

For those who are defending D&D after this episode, explain to me why Jaime's hand grew back...



THIS SEASON IS THE WORST EVER, IN EVERY WAY! NOW FUCK OFF @GameOfThrones @HBO pic.twitter.com/LnunDhIOfc — Carla (@draconisignis) May 13, 2019

During this 90 minutes shit show, Jaime's hand grow back.#GameofThrones

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jdReQGnoxP — ValverdeOut (@Mithu_72724) May 13, 2019

Last week, HBO released a tongue-in-cheek statement addressing the appearance of a modern-day coffee cup during a feast in Winterfell.

"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea," the network said.

A coffee cup made its way to Winterfell last week.

Game of Thrones' final episode airs next Monday on Sky SoHo.