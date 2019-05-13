Tonight's Shortland Street episode has been dedicated to former cast mate Pua Magasiva.

The 38-year-old died suddenly on Saturday morning during a visit to Wellington, leaving friends, family and fans shocked.

In the opening credits a photo of Magasiva was shown accompanied with the words, "In memory of our friend and colleague Pua Magasiva".

Shortland Street paid tribute to Pua Magasiva at the start of tonight's episode.

Magasiva was a long-time face on the show and played nurse Vinnie Kruse on Shortland between 2003 and 2006, and returning in 2011 until last year.

Advertisement

Over the weekend former stars have shared memories of Magasiva.

Ido Drent said he lit up any room he entered with his kind, joyful and generous spirit.

"You had a wonderful heart. It was an honour to know and work with you."

Magasiva was also known internationally for his role in Power Rangers Ninja Storm.

Magasiva had been on a night out with friends at a bar in the Inter-Continental hotel in the capital's CBD shortly before 7pm on Friday night. His wife Lizz Sadler is understood to have been in the capital with him.

Police are investigating his death and it will be referred to the Coroner.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202