A Kiwi author's debut novel has been picked up for a TV adaptation by leading New Zealand film and television producer John Barnett.

Brandy Scott, formerly a radio journalist for RNZ and a recent graduate of Victoria University of Wellington's International Institute of Modern Letters, recently published her debut novel Not Bad People to critical acclaim in New Zealand and overseas.

Barnett, the producer behind successful projects such as Whale Rider, Outrageous Fortune and Footrot Flats, has since signed a deal with Scott to adapt Not Bad People into an eight-part television series, reportedly after high interest from local and international producers.

"I'm thrilled to have secured Brandy Scott's debut novel Not Bad People for adaptation," said Barnett. "It's a great story with instantly recognisable and accessible characters."

Of the deal, Scott said: "It's extremely flattering – and slightly surreal – to have Not Bad People optioned by the man responsible for so much of the television that I've grown up with, including one of my all-time favourite shows, Outrageous Fortune.

"I'm excited by the enthusiasm that John has for Not Bad People, and can't wait to see how he brings its characters and their challenges to life."

Not Bad People has been compared to Liane Moriarty's Big Little Lies. Photo / supplied

Not Bad People follows three Australian women who release lanterns on New Year's Eve as a way to mark their New Year's resolutions. The act instead triggers a chain of catastrophic events that upend their relationships, families and careers.

First published by HarperCollins Australia, Not Bad People was swiftly compared to Australian author Liane Moriarty's hit novel Big Little Lies by the Daily Telegraph Australia. The US edition of the novel is published on Tuesday under the William Morrow imprint of HarperCollins.

Scott is currently based in Dubai, where she hosts a talkback radio show.