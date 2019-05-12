The final season of Game of Thrones has enjoyed plenty of controversy but it's most infamous moment yet is a rogue coffee cup left on set.

Thrones trainspotters worked themselves into a tizzy over the blink-and-you'll-miss-it gaffe in last week's episode.

Folks were so outraged by the sight of a modern day takeaway coffee cup appearing in the show that features dragons and magic in it that they were left with no choice but to take to social media to cry harder than Brienne of Tarth watching Jamie Lannister gallop off into the dark, dark night.

HBO have since digitally removed the offending cup but this being Game of Thrones people want someone's head to roll. The only problem being that no one knows for certain who the coffee cup culprit was.

Advertisement

The New York Post reports that the prime suspect is actress Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit show, after she was ratted out by fellow cast member Sophie Turner.

Or did Sansa set her up?

Turner's character Sansa Stark is not exactly close to the Mother of Dragons, so this could be nothing more than a manipulative power play to gain the upper hand. Especially as evidence surfaced suggesting she may be telling pork pies after an armchair sleuth dug up a photo of the actress onset holding a similar cup.

When presented with this uncomfortable truth by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Turner was not having it and stuck to her story.

"Let's clear this up. That's in a different episode," she said. "And also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so I'm gonna just go with, I mean look who it's placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She's the culprit."

Can you spot the coffee cup?

Until further evidence comes to light the truth may never be known. Truly, this a mystery for the ages.



For more on this scandal, and for general thoughts on last week's Thrones episode, listen to our podcast, The Worst Game of Thrones Podcast in the World.

