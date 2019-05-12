Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana is returning to New Zealand to perform at Auckland's Spark Arena in November.

The multi-instrumentalist will play one show on Friday November 22 as part of their Flow State World Tour, off the back of their debut album of the same name.

Tash Sultana released Flow State last year after finding viral success online through their homemade videos. The 23-year-old went from busking on the streets of Melbourne to hitting number three on triple j's Hottest 100 and winning an Aria award for Blues and Roots Album of The Year.

Sultana last played New Zealand at Bay Dreams festival in January this year. Last year, they performed a solo show at Auckland's Town Hall in July 2018.

Tickets for Sultana's Spark Arena show are on sale Monday May 20.