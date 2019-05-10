Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have just released the much awaited collaboration they had been teasing fans about.

The single I don't care has just been released online.

The two artists had already announced the song would be out this week.

"My track with @justinbieber I Don't Care comes out this Friday at 5am bst, pre-add/pre-save link in bio x," Sheeran, 28, posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

"I don't care," Bieber replied.

The Baby hitmaker had posted about a new song coming out this week shortly before Sheeran's announcement.

Listen to the song below.