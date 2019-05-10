Sharon Stone has posed topless and recreated her risqué scene from the hit movie Basic Instinct in a new cover shoot for Vogue Portugal's Sex Issue.

The 61-year-old actress explained how she set out to make herself seem "f*******" to studio bigwigs during the early years of her career, but despite building a reputation as a Hollywood femme fatale insisted she doesn't consider herself a sex symbol.

"When I entered the business the term 'f*******' was used to see if you were employable," Stone explained in an interview with Vogue Portugal.

"The studio executives sat around a large table and discussed whether or not each of us was in fact 'f*******.' They thought I was not.

"I gave this some hard thought as I wanted to work, so I did a strategically planned semi-naked Playboy shoot. Did I fit the part? Obviously not. Did I use my brain to figure out how to appear 'f*******'? You bet. So no, is the answer. I didn't and I don't [feel like a sex symbol]."

Stone's topless cover photo for Vogue Portugal captures her lying back in a pool, with the magazine's Editor in Chief, Sofia Lucas, sharing a censored version of the pic on Instagram, explaining the original was blocked by the app for being too raunchy.

Another photo from the shoot shows Stone wearing fishnets and stiletto heels, staring straight at the camera while mimicking the racy scene from Basic Instinct, in which she reveals to police detectives during an interrogation that she is not wearing underwear.

Stone shared another photo on her own Instagram account, in which she is wearing a white gown similar to that which she wore in the 992 drama mystery.



Stone rocketed to stardom after Basic Instinct, in which she played the part of the mysterious crime novelist Catherine Tramell.

Her character becomes a suspect of homicide cop Nick Curran, played by Michael Douglas, following the violent death of a rock star. Catherine eventually seduces Nick before the pair enter into a steamy relationship.