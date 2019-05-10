Cardi B's husband may have been the target of a shooting at a US recording studio in Atlanta, according to gossip website TMZ.

The shooting outside Crossover Entertainment Group recording studio in Atlanta reportedly happened shortly after 27-year-old rapper Offset stepped outside for fresh air.

TMZ reported multiple people inside the studio fled to another room when the gunshots began.

Local law enforcement officials confirmed the shooting to Fox News, saying the investigation was "ongoing", but were unable to confirm if Offset was involved.

The shooting reportedly happened after Offset (left) stepped outside the recording studio for fresh air. Photo / Getty Images

"On May 8, 2019 at around 9.05pm. Atlanta Police responded to 1310 Ellsworth Industrial Pkwy in reference to a call of shots fired," the statement obtained by Fox News reads.

"Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party who advised that while he and others were at the location, occupants of a dark SUV started to shoot towards the building."

"The shooting resulted in damage to three vehicles, the building and the window of an apartment in the area. It was initially reported that someone was shot in the leg, but officers were unable to locate a gunshot victim. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding of the shooting. The investigation continues."

Offset - real name Kiari Cephus - is one third of the rap group Migos, and has a 9-month-old daughter Kulture with Cardi B, 26.

Cardi B this week appeared at the Met Gala in New York in an elaborate red gown.