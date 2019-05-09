With the red carpet out of the way, the Met Gala's A-list guests were able to let their hair down at fashion's night of nights.

Inside the event, which is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, snippets of the celebrity guests letting their hair down emerged on social media.

A-listers were also snapped by photographers inside the event, with Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx posing for their first red carpet picture together.

After Holmes' split from Tom Cruise in 2012, the actress is rumoured to have begun dating Foxx in 2013.

However, the pair took almost five years to confirm they were a couple and since then have only made a handful of public appearances together.

Footage of Katy Perry's elaborate second costume for the night was posted on Instagram, with Hailee Steinfeld and Gwen Stefani sharing videos of the singer in a hamburger costume.

The sparkly burger came complete with a sesame seed bun and toothpick, which sat on top of Perry's head.

We're not sure what the link is between a chandelier and a hamburger, but Perry definitely gets full points for following this year's camp theme.

But her hamburger costume did come with a few challenges, with one video posted to Twitter showing Perry attempting to put the outfit back on after a trip from the bathroom.

Kicking the party atmosphere off inside was Cher who looked surprisingly underdressed for her singing performance.

The music icon wore a blonde curly wig with embroidered jeans and a pink and black lace camisole top.

Cher's performance looks like it was a hit with the Met Gala's guests, especially Harry Styles who could be seen standing on a chair and clapping along enthusiastically to one song.

Elsewhere Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez flouted the Met Gala's no selfie rule by posing for a photo together.