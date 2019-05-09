X-Men star Nicholas Hoult has revealed he auditioned to play Jon Snow in Game of Thrones - but "dodgy hair extensions and fake tan" cost him the role.

Hoult, whose career kicked off when he starred as a child in About a Boy, revealed he auditioned for the role to the New York Post.

Hoult says he was filming for 2010's Clash of the Titans when he auditioned for the role that eventually went to Kit Harington.

Kit Harrington plays Jon Snow - but Nicholas Hoult could have nabbed the part. Photo / HBO

"I had long hair extensions," he said. "They gave me a ponytail and also a very patchy fake tan.

"So I remember being like, 'This is probably not what they're hoping for', and it obviously wasn't."

Game of Thrones' final season has just two episodes left, with a showdown between Daenerys Targaryen and Queen Cersei Lannister expected next week.