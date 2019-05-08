SPOILER AHEAD FOR SEASON EIGHT, EPISODE FOUR
Of all the Game of Thrones characters, no-one has gone through more of a transformation than Sansa Stark.
Long gone is the teenager obedient to Cersei, who was smitten with Joffrey in season one, with the final episodes setting Sansa up as one of Game of Thrones' most formidable — and scheming — characters.
She has successfully safeguarded her family home of Winterfell and it now looks like she is possibly plotting to see her brother/cousin Jon Snow land on the Iron Throne.
As fans of Game of Thrones know Sansa has definitely copped some of the worst treatment of all the main characters.
She had to watch her father Ned Stark be murdered and then was beaten at the orders of Joffrey while a prisoner of the Lannisters in King's Landing.
When she finally escaped, Littlefinger arranged for her to marry Ramsay Bolton who brutally raped her in season five.
But in this week's episode of Game of Thrones, Sansa credited her brutal treatment as making her into the person she is today.
Speaking to Sandor Clegane at a feast celebrating Winterfell's victory, The Hound remarked that "little bird" Sansa could have avoided much of her suffering if she had escaped with him in season two.
"Without Littlefinger and Ramsay and the rest, I would've stayed a little bird all my life," Sansa replied.
But not everyone was happy with the exchange, with some viewers claiming it was problematic and made it seem like Sansa's rape was "necessary" for her character development.
Leading the criticism was actress and #MeToo campaigner Jessica Chastain who tweeted that "rape is not a tool to make a character stronger".
Turner has spoken previously of the backlash around Sansa's rape, telling Rolling Stone the criticism didn't take into account the fact that Game of Thrones is set in medieval times.
"We can't dismiss that and not put it in a TV show where it's all about power — and that is a very impactful way to show that you have power over somebody," she said.