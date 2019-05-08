The Civic:

Direct from New York, one of the world's most exciting contemporary dance companies is about to sprinkle a little

Star Dust

in Auckland. Complexions is bringing 16 of its dancers to town to perform Bach to Bowie and show off their distinctive brand of passion, skill and physicality in a two-act show that celebrates the genius of classical composer Johann Bach and modern music icon David Bowie.

Space Oddity

,

Heroes

,

Young Americans

and

Life on Mars

are among the chart-toppers included in the 42-minute long Bowie piece.

Let's Dance

indeed.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet Bach to Bowie, Civic, tonight – until Sunday.

Spark Arena

: Multi-platinum selling US rapper and R&B singer Post Malone makes his highly anticipated return to our shores for two shows in Auckland.

After the huge success of last year's album

Beerbongs & Bentleys

, the Dallas native's popularity has continued to soar with his Saturday show already sold out, although limited tickets are still available to Sunday night's concert. The

Psycho

and

Rockstar

hitmaker will be joined by supporting acts Jaden Smith and Tyla Yaweh ensuring fans will get plenty of bang for their buck.

Post Malone, Spark Arena, Saturday and Sunday

Craig and Charlie Reid, The Proclaimers. Photo/Murdo MacLeod

ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre:

They would walk 500 miles, and they would walk 500 more, but this Saturday you'll only need to get yourself to the Aotea Centre to enjoy an evening with The Proclaimers. And you don't even have to walk there if you don't want to. That's right, Scotland's most famous musical twins are playing and while

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)

is their big smash hit, the pair has a solid catalogue of songs to play including their jaunty cover of

King of the Road

,

Sunshine on Leith

and the terrific

I'm On My Way

, a song which rivals

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)

for catchy pop genius. It'll be a fun night and we're confident in proclaiming that the sing-alongs at this gig will be roof raisingly epic.

The Proclaimers, Aotea Centre, Saturday

Theresa Healey as Queen Elizabeth II in The Audience.

ASB Waterfront Theatre:

Deep inside Buckingham Palace, very important meetings are about to take place. No, Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II isn't about to meet her newest grandchild; rather we're journeying through time so we can be present at the "audience" – a weekly one-on-one meeting with her Prime Minister. From Winston Churchill to David Cameron, HRH, played by Theresa Healey, discusses the politics and the scandals of the past six decades. Written by Peter Morgan, who wrote the movie

The Queen

and created Netflix series

The Crown

, this international stage sensation imagines what's said behind closed doors.

The Audience, ASB Waterfront Theatre, until Thursday, May 23.

Joseph Moore and Laura Daniel of Two Hearts.

To have a laugh:

The Comedy Festival continues this weekend, with a plethora of excellent local and international acts on offer. We recommend

Two Hearts: The Winery Tour

, Laura Daniel and Joseph Moore's comedy-music duo, who perform until Saturday. The comedians have taken the act to new heights this year, performing a parody of Kiwi winery tours that contains unbelievably hilarious songs covering everything from cyber sex to forgetting to take your recyclable bags back to the supermarket. They're at Q Theatre – Loft at 10pm, so you have time to catch something before; we recommend either Becky Lucas or Alice Snedden, who are both performing at the Basement Theatre, upstairs at 7.15pm and downstairs at 7pm respectively.

Comedy Festival, various venues, until May 26