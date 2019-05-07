Jacki Weaver has opened up about her experience with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, claiming his "fairly horrid" reputation had been well known when she worked with him in 2012.

Weinstein was a producer on Silver Linings Playbook in which Weaver starred and would later go on to earn an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

Weaver told Andrew Denton's Interview she "knew him well" after working together on the acclaimed film, which was released five years before the first allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein would be published.

"He never came onto me, I'm too old!" Weaver said with a laugh.

"But I believe all the girls that have talked about him … he'd had that rep for years, but we used to kind of say that's the way it goes. And that's a great thing now, you don't have to say that's the way it goes."

Weaver said she had experienced "sleazebags" her entire acting career and was proud the #MeToo movement was putting a stop to it.

"There's always been sleazebags, we know that," Weaver told Denton.

Jacki Weaver. Photo / Getty Images

"They were just as prevalent in my day when I was young, and in those days you just used to shrug your shoulders and get on with work and avoid them. I never got entrapped by sleazebags, but they were there."

Denton asked Weaver whether she had a new process of deciding who to work with after appearing in projects with Woody Allen and James Franco, who have both separately been accused of misconduct in the #MeToo movement.

Weaver worked alongside Franco in 2017 film The Disaster Artist and was directed by Allen in 2014 film Magic in the Moonlight.

"There's sort of extenuating circumstances with those, I mean I don't want to be judge and jury here," she said.

Since late 2017 dozens of women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of inappropriate sexual conduct, harassment or assault.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.