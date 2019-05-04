Peter Jackson's Weta studios has played a hand in the visual effects for the most anticipated TV series ever shot - the final season of Game of Thrones.

And makers HBO are now hoping the New Zealand Government will partially foot the bill for the work the Wellington-based company has done for it.

Viewers were last week treated to what many around the world have deemed the greatest small screen battle scene ever made during the Battle of Winterfell - an epic battle the Washington Times described as "showstopping".

In the credits for the now airing season eight of Game of Thrones , an unassuming acknowledgement appears: "The Producers acknowledge the assistance of the New Zealand Government's Screen Production Grant."

Advertisement

Established in 2014, the New Zealand Screen Production Grant (NZSPG) supports the Kiwi film industry by offering rebates on goods and services purchased in New Zealand by international and local productions.

These rebates can be up to 25 per cent of the cost of production on New Zealand soil.

Since 2010, James Cameron's Avatar sequels have received $37.4 million in NZSPG funds, not including several grants prior to that.

The US producers of Game of Thrones , HBO, told the Herald on Sunday that their NZSPG was for "some of our VFX work done in New Zealand via Weta".

Credits for season 8 of Game of Thrones acknowledge the New Zealand Government's Screen Production Grant.

But it seems the grant application itself, of an undisclosed amount, hasn't actually been applied for yet by HBO to the NZ Film Commission (NZFC).

This condition is allowed as part of the NZSPG scheme, which will take rebate applications up to six months after a production wraps.

"It is accurate to say the NZFC and NZSPG panel has not received the final grant application for season eight of GoT ," NZ Film Commission's Jasmin McSweeney said.

"Post-production including visual effects work can continue for some time after filming has wrapped. The applicant has six months after completion of the final episode to submit a final application.

"The NZFC and NZSPG panel assessment process is three months. A condition of the NZSPG criteria is the acknowledgement of assistance received from the New Zealand Government's Screen Production Grant."

This means, potentially, HBO may not successfully receive the cash grant from the NZSPG for the VFX work done by Weta Digital.

But HBO nonetheless has to include the acknowledgment in the show's credits in order to be eligible for the grant, before it is even confirmed they have got it.

HBO's Mara Mikialian said they would apply before the deadline.

"Yes, it will happen but we're not at the deadline," Mikialian said.

Season 8 episode 3 of Game of Thrones. Photo / Supplied

Weta Digital would not reveal what specific scenes and characters they contributed VFX work towards on Game of Thrones - noting strict contractual arrangements with HBO over the work they provided.

However, Weta Digital did indicate what VFX work they contributed would likely be revealed "at a later date".

The Sir Peter Jackson co-owned studios based in Wellington have already provided Emmy nominated VFX work on season seven of the television show - creating the zombie polar bear for the Beyond The Wall sixth episode of the previous season.