In the two years since James Acaster was last at the Comedy Festival, a lot has changed for the once small-time comedian. He's become a multi-award winner, an increasingly regular presence on UK panel shows, and achieved what has rapidly become the goal of comedians globally, securing not just one but four Netflix specials.

Yet it appears that all was not rosy during that time. The tumultuous events surrounding that deal, as well as the other ups and downs of Acaster's personal life, forms the crux of this year's show, Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999.

Fans of his Netflix Repertoire will find Acaster's frothing, mad-dash energy and eccentric, tightly crafted humour familiar, but the tone and theme of the show may surprise those expecting something more mad-cap and ludicrous.

Cold Lasagne focuses on 2017, which Acaster describes as the worst year of his life. It's a more traditional and linear than past shows, one focused mainly on stories from his life, but the familiar set-up feels fresh in his hands.

Bounding on stage without warning and firing off a string of f-bombs – to try and convince "old people and Christians" to stop coming to his shows – Acaster quickly delves into the crux of his story, recounting his past failed relationships and battle with mental health.

Despite swapping the comically over-exaggerated stories for more personal topics, Acaster finds a sweet balance that treats the serious matters with care while still leaving you breathless with laughter. As he says early on, he hasn't flown to New Zealand to air these problems for the first time, and boldly lays bare his life story in a way few comedians could achieve with such hilarity.

The crowd seemed to love it, but not quite enough for Acaster's liking. New Zealand audiences are not as loud or rowdy as those overseas, and Acaster is far from the first to bristle at this. He mined the apparent disinterest with plenty of aplomb, creating an impromptu storyline that highlights the joy of watching comedy live, but there was a slight edge to the jokes that could have be pruned back.

For, despite his vocal concerns, there was no doubt the audience loved the latest step in Acaster's career. Whether he was calling out other comedians or taking aim at the front row (if the look one man was giving him was as filthy as Acaster said, that may explain the frosty audience-comic relationship), Acaster's set was perfectly timed, expertly executed and left you desperate for more. It's a shame that this entire Auckland run has sold out, as this is a show that could easily be seen again and again.

Who:

James Acaster

What:

Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999

Verdict:

James Acaster boldy and hilariously freshens up a familiar set-up