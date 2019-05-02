Kanye West is developing a series in which Jaden Smith will play a young version of him in an alternate reality.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, West is producing the series with Scooter Braun (manager of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber) and writer Lee Sung Jin.

The half-hour anthology series for Showtime is described as "examining the many doors of perception," with the first season exploring the concept of ego through an alternate reality of West's life.

Smith is the son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. He has acted in a number of films, including Skate Kitchen and After Earth.

Advertisement

Screenwriter Jin has written for shows such as Silicon Valley, Tuca & Bertie and the upcoming Amazon series Undone.

"I'm honoured and thrilled to be collaborating with everyone involved to present an alternate world through the eyes of a young man somewhere in the multiverse who happens to also be a Kanye West," Lin told Hollywood Reporter.

"Omniverse is not set in our world nor about our world's Kanye West as we aim to add a new spin on alternate realities, consciousness, and push the limits of half-hour narrative."