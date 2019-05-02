Jude Law tied the knot with his partner, business psychologist Phillipa Coan, in a surprise wedding yesterday.

Law, 46, and Coan, 32, kept the ceremony low-key, only inviting close family, according to The Sun.

The pair were spotted arriving for a civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London yesterday morning.

Phillipa Coan and Jude Law have reportedly tied the knot in a surprise wedding. Photo / Getty Images

Law was previously married to actress Sadie Frost, 53, with whom he has three children; Rafferty, 22, Iris, 18, and Rudy, 16. The couple divorced in 2003.

Law also dated Sienna Miller, and later went out with model Samantha Burke, with whom he has his fourth child, Sophia.

Law has another child with musician Catherine Harding, who gave birth to their daughter in 2015.

He and Coan reportedly met three years ago. She runs Stride, a company that specialises in improving employee performance.