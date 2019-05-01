Adele has broken her silence on her split from Simon Konecki - as she vows to "remember who she is".

The 30-year-old singer and Simon - who have a six-year-old son called Angelo together - announced their plans to divorce in April in a statement shared by Adele's representatives, and now it seems the 'Hello' hitmaker has addressed the split in an Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday.

Adele shared a meme of herself on the photo-sharing site which featured two side-by-side pictures of the singer - one where she was in tears at an awards show, and another where she's full of confidence - alongside the words: "When you catch yourself in your feelings then your remember who you are."

This is the first time Adele has alluded to feeling emotional following the news of her split from Simon, whom she married in secret in 2016.

Representatives said at the time of their split: "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

But last week, sources claimed the Rolling in the Deep singer had already signed papers to legally terminate her marriage, and said Adele is reportedly telling her friends she's "divorced now".

A source said: "Publicly, Adele is saying as little as possible about the split. But, privately, she's been very open about the fact that her and Simon have already divorced. She's been telling friends the marriage is done and dusted."

Insiders added Adele has been telling friends: "I'm divorced now, so I'm trying to find my new normal."

Meanwhile, Adele was pictured walking into a record studio in New York City last month, prompting speculation she's working on new material.