Billie Eilish is sick of fans "grabbing [her] boobs".

The 17-year-old singer has appealed for audience members who get meet-and-greet tickets to respect her personal space and not touch her without consent.

Speaking to her 20.7 million followers, she said: "Please don't grab my boobs in the meet and greet. [I] keep playing this s*** cool but it is very much not" (sic).

The Bad Guy singer spoke out after a female fan touched her breasts before her show at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday night but she admitted she didn't say anything at the time because she wasn't sure if it was an accident or not.

She continued: "I think what happened last night was just an accident so I acted like I didn't notice cuz I didn't wanna make her feel bad if she didn't mean to do it. But if that s*** was [for real] I'm gone." (Sic)"

Billie added once again that she felt the act was not deliberate, so asked her followers not to "harass the girl" and simply urged her fans to respect her boundaries in future.

She said: "Please don't harass the girl. It was just an accident and not that big a deal. She was very very sweet.

"I was just saying in general about certain things that I don't feel comfortable with. It's not a big deal. (sic) "

The Bury A Friend singer previously admitted she and brother and producer Finneas O'Connell - who she tours with - she "couldn't" live their life in the spotlight "forever".

She said: "We can't have this be the rest of our lives. We were talking about it the other day, we're just like 'I'm 17, dude' I can't have my life exactly like this forever, and he can't either."