Actor and star of NYPD Blue, Rick Schroder has been jailed for allegedly punching his girlfriend.

TMZ reports that police were called to the star's Los Angeles home around 12:40am on Wednesday for reports of a domestic violence incident.

Police interviewed Schroder and his girlfriend and found he allegedly punched her in the face when she tried to leave the home.

He was arrested for felony domestic violence.

TMZ also reports the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had already arrested Schroder once before for felony domestic violence on April 2, but he was released after posting bail.

This time, Schroder remains in police custody with bail set at $US50,000 ($NZ75,000).