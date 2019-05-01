Mum fills in more than blanks

Working mum Lynne Polvino noticed her daughter's homework sounded like something from the 1950s and rewrote it to reflect a more modern society, where girls are not automatically assumed to be at the back of the class painting their nails, but I digress.

The homework was a "fill in the blanks" story about a girl feeling sad that her mum was returning to work. The original read: "Lisa was not happy her mother was back at work. Before Lisa was born, her mother worked in a big office. She told Lisa that she was going back to work. The morning was terrible. Lisa had to get to school on time. Her father had to get to work on time. And now, her mother was in a rush, too. Lisa's father made breakfast, it was not too good." Note, the sexism of the man being a dud cook because he's a man. The story ends with Lisa's mum coming home early from work and relieving Lisa's anxieties.

Polvino was not impressed, so rewrote the story, which read: "Lisa was happy, her mother was back at work. Before Lisa was born, her mother worked in a big office. Because it valued her important contributions to the workplace, her employer offered nearly a year of paid maternity leave and flexitime upon her return. Her father was home on his paid paternity leave, caring for Lisa's younger brother and contributing equally to the running of the household," it continued.

"Lisa's father made breakfast. It was very good and he had Lisa wash the dishes because all functional humans should learn to clean up after themselves." ( Via Facebook.com )

Land sprouts housing instead of produce

Pukekohe market gardening these days. A reader writes: "So this is what is happening to our beautiful soils around Pukekohe right now, a different sort of market gardening. What I want to know is how could Auckland Council allow subdivision on our prime agricultural land?"

National anthem mondegreens

1.

"My 6-year-old girl used to sing the national anthem as: 'Got inflation at thy feet in the ponds of fluff we meet ...' We still laugh, 35 years later."

2.

"Another weird take on a national anthem," writes Lisa Mitchell. "Australians all let us ring Joyce, for she is young and free ..."