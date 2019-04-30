The first trailer for the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie has arrived but fans have been creeped out by the little speedster having a full set of human teeth.

The live action animated action comedy film is based on the smash hit Sega video game franchise from the 90s and is scheduled to hit theatres on November 8.

Ben Schwartz (Parks & Recreation) stars as the voice of Sonic, while veteran funny man Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, the moustached evil nemesis of the titular character.

But initial excitement from fans has been drowned out by complaints with many people taking to social media to point out that Sonic looks in need of an orthodontist.

One fan summed up the feelings of many by tweeting: "WHY ARE HIS TEETH SO HUMAN".

"Good morning to absolutely everyone and everything other than live action Sonic the Hedgehog's creepy human teeth xx," posted another.

"And on the fifth day god said: "i want sonic to have human teeth," read another tweet.

"I think sonic would have looked LESS scary with improbably angry real hedgehog teeth," said another fan.

Other fans were quick to compare Sonic's strange appearance to the more impressive and cute looking Pokemon star of the Detective Pikachu movie which will arrive in theatres on May 10.

It seems most people are happy with the look of the little yellow crimesolving Pokemon, which appears true to the image of the character that featured in video games and animated television shows and movies.

