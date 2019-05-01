St Kevin's Arcade:

Scottish artist Rachel Maclean makes ground-breaking short films which frequently twist old tales into dark, comic morality tales for today. This time, Maclean uses Mark Twain's The Prince and the Pauper as the base for a dive into exploring greed, class and dependence against a background of austerity and aspiration. The characters, all played by Maclean, wear heavy make-up, prosthetic noses, fake teeth and garish fancy-dress and move through two distinct realms where "Oliver Twist" mugs a Tudor prince at knifepoint, a pauper steals money from Simon Cowell and well-dressed servants peddle contraband to vagrant youths. It's all set to audio couresty of sources like the TV show Britain's Got Talent, The Jeremy Kyle Show and The Apprentice. Brought to Auckland by the Gus Fisher Gallery, we promise you won't see another short film like this one this year.

Please, Sir... St Kevin's Arcade, tonight until Thursday, May 30

The Classic Comedy Club:

Let's cut right to the chase and say that if you're looking for a laugh this weekend then you won't get any better than the UK's Paul Sinha. The name may not be familar but the comedian will be instantly recognisable to TV viewers as quiz master 'The Sinnerman' from the impossibly popular game show The Chase. The Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee has a reputation for bringing those same smarts to the stage that he puts to such dream-crushing use on the show. Sinha begins his week long Auckland residency on Saturday so the Final Chase round to get tickets really does begin now. The veteran comedian has earned rave reviews for his "articulate" and "exceptionally skilled" comedy and can be considered an early highlight of the about-to-kick-off International Comedy Festival. Will it be good? Bank on it.

Paul Sinha, the Classic, Saturday

Ahi Karunaharan plays movie-maker in Kollywood Extra, part of the Satellites Asian Arts festival on in Auckland throughout the year.

Sandringham Reserve:

And speaking of films... Maybe you've always wanted to star in one but were too tall to be a hobbit. Never mind, you can pretend at a fake Kollywood (that's South Indian cinema) film shoot this weekend when Satellites Asian Arts Festival holds its latest, and possibly most unusual, event. Visionary theatre director Ahi Karunaharan leads the imaginary blockbuster-in-the-making where you can learn a dance move, watch a performance, have your headshot taken and be discovered by a talent scout. There'll be culinary treats by Samrudh Akuthota and majestic artwork by Bepen Bhana.

Kollywood Extra, Sandringham Reserve, Saturday 12 - 6pm

ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre:

David Bowie might be remembered as the most inspirational and visonary artist of a generation but he didn't get there all alone. There was the backing band – and it's members of Bowie's bands from across the years who come together in Auckland this weekend in a one-night only tribute show featuring top hits and deep cuts. His longest-standing and most frequent band member, keyboardist Mike Garson, leads a band that includes fellow alumni Gerry Leonard (guitarist), Carmine Rojas (bass), Mark Plati (musician and mix engineer) and drummer Lee John along with vocalists like Corey Glover and Joe Sumner.

Bowie Celebration, ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre, Saturday

The NZ Symphony Orchestra will follow in the footsteps of the New York Philharmonia and play the Star Wars soundtrack to accompany a screening of the iconic film.

Spark Arena:

Would the Star Wars films have been as mind-blowingly good – and successful – without the music? The score to the 1977 original, by legendary composer John Williams, is regarded by the American Film Institute as the greatest American film score of all time; now as well as watching the film on the big screen, you can hear it up close and personal when the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra presents Star Wars: Film Concert Series featuring screenings of the complete films A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back in a live symphonic concert experience.

Star Wars in Concert, Spark Arena, Saturday - A New Hope; Sunday - The Empire Strikes Back