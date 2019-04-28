GRAMMY-award winning band Fleetwood Mac announced their return to New Zealand earlier this year now they have added one more show in September.

The band will perform three Auckland Spark Arena shows on September 12, 16 and 19 and one show in Dunedin at Forsyth Barr Stadium on September 21.

Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Photo / Getty

Due to demand for tickets, a fourth and final Auckland show at Spark Arena on Saturday, September 14 has just been announced.

The tour will feature the new line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, and follows the band's 50+ city North American tour.

"Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realise that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it's got the unmistakable Mac sound," said Mick Fleetwood.

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the calibre of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs," said the group collectively. "Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honouring that spirit on this upcoming tour."