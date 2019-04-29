Due to "unprecedented demand", Khalid has announced a second and final Auckland show.

The Talk hitmaker announced his November show earlier this month as part of his Free Spirit tour, but tickets quickly sold out prompting promoters to give fans one last chance to see the singer perform live.

Khalid will now play Auckland's Spark Arena on November 20 as well as the sold out show on November 21, kicking off his tour here before heading to Australia.

This comes after the similar success of Khalid's 2017 NZ show, which sold out even after the show was moved from Auckland Town Hall to the larger Spark Arena.

It's little surprise, as the 21-year-old is one of the hottest stars of 2019 after his new album Free Spirit debuted at number one on the Billboard charts and number two on the NZ Top 40 chart, plus his Grammy-nominated debut American Teen is certified double Platinum here and in the US.

The Free Spirit tour will see him play hits from the new album like the lead single Talk, and recent tracks Self and My Bad, as well as the John Mayer collab Outta My Head.

Khalid also has a huge catalogue of other collaborations he could treat fans to, having worked with the likes of Normani, Billie Eilish, 6LACK, Ty Dolla Sign, Halsey, Calvin Harris and more.

Tickets to the new show will go on sale at 2pm, May 3 via Ticketmaster, with a Frontier members presale on May 1.

See frontiertouring.com/khalid for details.