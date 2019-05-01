Comedy Festival is back, once again presenting a rich and diverse line-up of cutting-edge local and international comedians. We asked six local acts why we should see their show - and their worst-ever heckling stories.

Brynley Stent

Why should we see your show?

You should see my show because it opens the gate to hell. I hear it's really nice down there at this time of year. I'm trying something new this year, and I'm not sure it's going to be funny, although I am sure it's going to be very, very weird.

Describe your style of comedy in one sentence.

I wish I could say "funny, sexy and cool", but it's probably more like "weird, surprisingly dark and pretty rough".

Craft the perfect date night around your show:

Go to three lectures on business studies at Auckland Uni, followed by my show. It will make my show seem way funnier than it actually is. Then for dessert, Duck Island icecream. I've heard it's yum.

Brynley Stent performs her new show Filthy Little Goblin in the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. Photo / supplied

Best of the fest this year?

Go and see all the Billy T nominee shows this year (Kura Forrester, Tom Sainsbury, Ray Shipley, Donna Brookbanks and James Mustapic). It's maybe the best line-up ever. I'm so excited I'm drooling.

What's your worst heckling story?



I've heckled people so many times - I can't choose just one! No, I kid. Probably the worst was doing a corporate improv gig for a butchery's Christmas party. There were a lot of great heckles there, including my favourite - "show us your tits!". Good times.

Brynley Stent performs her new solo show Filthy Little Goblin at Basement Theatre - Studio from May 22-25.



Chris Parker

Chris Parker performs his new show Iconique in the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. Photo / supplied

Why should we see your show?

This year is all about me trying to turn myself into an icon - it's about time, lots of people have been requesting it, so I thought I would just get on with it and fulfil their desires. Hopefully, I can also impart some helpful advice to my audience that will help them live more iconically too.

Describe your style of comedy in one sentence.

This question has made me question everything about myself.

Craft the perfect date night around your show:

Okay, I love planning dates. So the show kicks off at 7.15pm. I think you'll want to be there by 7pm. Avoid any "omg we are going to be late" stress on your date, so maybe eat in central Auckland. There are lots of great Korean restaurants in town. Tanuki's Cave is also very close to the theatre. So maybe eat around 5.45pm.

What is critical here is I have left your evening open after my show to see another show as part of the NZ International Comedy Festival. Q Theatre and Basement Theatre are literally overflowing with comedic talent, so to give your date night impulsive fun energy, take a punt on a random show after mine. Usually, you can buy tickets at the door for shows. Maybe end the night walking hand in hand down the cycle path, chatting about how funny I was.

Best of the fest this year?

I'm a huge fan of all the comedians/friends in Snort Comedy. Most have solo shows as part of the festival, and every year I'm blown away by what my pals have put together. I'm also super excited to see Ray Shipley's hour. I also host the Stand Up for Kids show, and honestly, it's one of the strangest gigs of the festival and always a highlight for me. The kids are so hyped up, it's incredible, as is watching tired comedians try and humour loud, sugar-crazed children.

What's your worst heckling story?

It hasn't happened yet. And to be honest I hope it doesn't happen either. I hate it. Hecklers are your "cousin's drunk plus-one at the wedding" of the comedy world. Too loud, no one wants you there and they make everyone feel uncomfortable.

Chris Parker performs his new solo show Iconique at Q Theatre Loft from May 7-11.



James Roque

James Roque performs his new show Boy Mestizo in the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. Photo / supplied

Why should we see your show?

Because if you don't my parents will tell me that I should've been a doctor instead like they originally wanted. It all comes down to YOU.

Describe your style of comedy in one sentence.

Silly sweetheart making racial commentary.

Craft the perfect date night around your show:

Book out 10 tickets for my show. Bring a picnic blanket to it with your date. Have a picnic at my show by taking up 10 seats with your set-up. Go home. Make love. Have an accidental baby. Name that baby after me. You're welcome.

Best of the fest this year?

Go see your local acts! We have a bubbling pool of talent in New Zealand and I reckon we should get behind them.

What's your worst heckling story?

A guy shouted Spray and Walk Away at me once. I was not talking about it at all. I'll leave you to decide why he shouted that at me.

James Roque performs in his new solo show Boy Mestizo at Basement Theatre from May 14-18.



Kura Forrester

Kura Forrester performs her new show Kura Shoulda Woulda in the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. Photo / supplied

Why should we see your show?

Because it's hilarious, fantastical, and heartwarming. You will be moved and shaken in all sorts of ways and most definitely experience that cathartic feeling you get from a good, hearty crack-up. The show will also surprise you and may not be your regular "stand-up" experience.

Describe your style of comedy in one sentence.

Genuine explorations, and storytelling about being human and celebrating all the reasons to have a good laugh at ourselves.

Craft the perfect date night around your show:

I reckon start at Tanuki's Cave around 7pm, sit at the bar and have an Asahi, order lots of different dishes and have wonderful chats (i.e.- "So how do you know Kura? Have you seen her before? She is so beautiful aye?"). Then head to the Basement (a very easy walk), grab a wine and see Kura Shoulda Woulda at 8.30pm. Laugh your hearts out. Stick around at the Basement, maybe have another drink and say hi to Kura. If you're up for another show, see Snort at 10pm, or wander to Federal Street Diner for dessert and kissing. Wow.

Best of the fest this year?

All of the Billy T Award-nominated shows will be dynamite!

What's your worst heckling story?

I was doing open-mic stand-up in London, very very new and nervous. My friend was drunk in the crowd, and he was heckling, but saying nice things. He just kept going, "Yeah this is great", "Ha! Awesome!" Even though it was nice feedback it really threw me.

2019 Billy T nominee Kura Forrester performs her new solo show Kura, Shoulda, Woulda at Basement Theatre from May 21-25.



Alice Canton

Alice Canton performs her new show Meme Lord in the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. Photo / supplied

Why should we see your show?

Because it's a pleasant palate cleanser to the insurmountable number of white dudes doing stand-up in a comedy festival.

Describe your style of comedy in one sentence.

Nerdy Karaoke Speed Dating meets 3am YouTube Party.

Craft the perfect date night around your show:

It's a late-night show so you have to pace yourself. Ramen and plum wine at Mentatz on Lorne St, followed by bowling and beers at Metrolanes, followed by the show, followed by arguing and dancing in the Basement Theatre bar until the wee hours.

Best of the fest this year?

Anyone trying to do something different, whether that be character work, sketch or surrealism.

What's your worst heckling story?

I don't have a good heckle story, but once Eli Matthewson, Hamish Parkinson and I performed at a naturist club to a room full of good-natured nudists.

Alice Canton performs her new solo show Meme Lord at Basement Theatre - Studio from May 15-18.



Donna Brookbanks

Donna Brookbanks performs her new show Heroic in the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. Photo / supplied

Why should we see your show?

I have been travelling around the country and to Melbourne working on the show, so I'm hoping it'll be good by the time Comedy Fest rolls around. Fingers crossed! It kind of works better with an audience too, so...

Describe your style of comedy in one sentence.

Self-deprecating, relatable, observational sketch and stand-up.

Craft the perfect date night around your show:

I'm going to go with date night with the girls for this one. It'd start with bubbles and cheese at Karen's house, where Wendy will probably have too many before they even leave, and Michelle will shriek, "We should really order pizza you guys!" every 15 minutes while Yvette rolls her eyes at her. Also, Janice will lose her phone, but it'll be in her pocket the whole time. They'd all get an Uber in and have a vino before the show, and then laugh hysterically at all the relatable stuff; "omg you SO do that Karen". Afterwards, they'll go out and sing karaoke or hit the D-floor until late, and scream that they love each other 500 times. Perfect date night.

Best of the fest this year?

All of the other Billy T nominees and all the cast of Snort's individual shows. There are some great Australians heading over too: Becky Lucas, Demi Lardner and Aaron Chen. David Correos is going to be FIRE this year.

What's your worst heckling story?

I was taking part in the Queenstown Comedy Debate as part of the Winter Festival a few years ago and I had only just started doing comedy. Everyone was being introduced on stage: Paul Ego, Vaughan Smith, Heather du Plessis-Allan, Oliver Driver and James Nokise, when I realised that no one in the audience was going to know who I was and it completely threw me. I got up to do my speech in front of about 1000 people, and three minutes in, someone from the back just yells out: "Yeah but who even are you?" Jeremy Corbett was sitting behind me so I did a 360, looked him right in the eye and mouthed "f***", turned back to the front and kept talking.

2019 Billy T nominee Donna Brookbanks performs her new solo show Heroic at Q Theatre Vault from May 21-25.

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo runs from May 2-26. For dates, venues, and tickets head to comedyfestival.co.nz.