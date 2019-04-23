Billie Eilish received an emotional welcome when she arrived in New Zealand at Auckland International Airport, where she was surprised by a performance from the Hātea Kapa Haka group.

The group welcomed Eilish back to New Zealand with a Pōwhiri and a te reo Māori version of her song When the Party's Over.

Eilish was wide-eyed when she realised the group were singing her song, becoming visibly emotional as they finished.

The 17-year-old pop star plays a sold-out show at Auckland's Spark Arena tonight, with support from her brother and collaborator, Finneas.

The Hātea Kapa Haka group, from Whangarei, are made up of members of their marae and others in the Whangarei region. The group went viral last year with their te reo Māori cover of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody.