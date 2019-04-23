Gag me with a spoon

Doctors in Shenzhen, China, recently performed an emergency endoscopy to remove a 13cm metal spoon from a woman's duodenum (part of the small intestine). She accidentally swallowed it while trying to dislodge a fish bone from her throat, but didn't bother going to the hospital until four days later, because she didn't feel any pain in her stomach. "As the spoon was in a somewhat horizontal position, we carefully adjusted it before pulling it out vertically," Dr Sun Tingji told Pear Video. The metal spoon had caused swelling and erosion in the patient's duodenum, but doctors were able to remove it.

One News had a bad run

"One News had a bad run Sunday night," writes a reader. "Including this Northern Ireland story."

Mondegreen confessions

1. For years, Des thought the words to Neil Young's Like a Hurricane were "Once I thought I saw you across a crowded muesli bar" when it was a hazy bar!

2. Way back in 1957 Michael Smythe understood that Elvis was "itchin' like a man in a fuzzy tree" and had friends who thought he was "actin' wild as a bug" because he was in love — so it seemed entirely logical to me that he should ask for "more sugar".

3. Steve remembers how while on holiday driving through Bulls, his 6-year-old daughter became hysterical with laughter and when she could finally speak, said: "I thought that's what boys have."

Advertisement

Fancy a mice pie?