ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre & the Basement:

It doesn't officially begin until next week, but there's no reason to hold your laughter till then. The first of the NZ International Comedy Festival shows kick off this week when Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy – described by Australia's The Age newspaper has being able create "remarkable intimacy" with his audience - returns to Auckland with his "unique brand of observational storytelling". If you're looking for a highlights package of what's good and great from local comedians, then you'll have to wait until early next week when Alice Snedden hosts a one-night only sampler of Basement Theatre's Comedy Fest programme featuring a who's who of local laugh talent.

Danny Bhoy – Age of Fools, ASB Theatre, Friday night and the Basement Theatre Preview Show, Tuesday.

Auckland Theatre Company's Here & Now festival showcases emerging theatre-makers.

ASB Waterfront Theatre:

More than 200 theatre-makers aged 15–25 will be kept busy this weekend, taking part in Auckland Theatre Company's annual youth theatre festival Here & Now. Since 2009, it's been shining a light on the talents of aspiring young actors, writers, directors, designers and crew who work alongside seasoned professionals and established artists to make exciting new theatre. This year, the festival runs across five days with two new local plays – The Gangster's Paradise and 8 Reasonable Demands – as well as a specially made work, Watch Party, by performance company Binge Culture.

Auckland Theatre Company - Here & Now Festival, ASB Waterfront Theatre, Friday – Monday; atc.co.nz for times

Whammy Bar:

Auckland's most innovative DJs band together for a special fundraising gig for victims of the shooting in Ōtautahi/Christchurch last month. The line-up is stellar: K2K, who has played festivals such as Splore and Laneway; 95bFM's Amamelia; DJ PG/VG, which unites the dancefloor talents of Peach Milk and Green Grove; and queer DJ/producer D. Tyrone. The night marks one of the last chances to catch K2K and D. Tyrone live before they both move to Melbourne later this year. The gig, which kicks off from 10pm, is $10 on the door, with 100 per cent of the proceeds donated to the Christchurch Shooting Victims Fund.

Whammy Bar, Saturday from 10pm

Hollywood Theatre:

Fans of Lawrence Arabia can celebrate the recent release of his new album at Avondale's Hollywood Theatre. Lawrence Arabia's Singles Club is the end result from James Milne's audacious year-long project, which saw him compile 12 songs that were originally released on a monthly basis. The final show on an eight-date national tour will see Milne's five-piece band bring to life songs crafted together on the album with input from The Ruby Suns' Ryan McPhun, Hollie Fullbrook of Tiny Ruins, Heather Mansfield from The Brunettes, and a dream collaboration with psychedelic Beach Boys collaborator, Van Dyke Parks.

Lawrence Arabia's Singles Club album release show, Auckland's Hollywood Theatre, Saturday.