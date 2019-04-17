Henderson Park:

Winter is coming - boo! - which means it's time to say goodbye to the brilliantly fun and wonderfully free Auckland Council Movies and Music in Parks events. So make sure you gather the kids and head down to Henderson Park on Saturday for the final hurrah of the season. It's going to be a big bash and is a double hitter as you've got a solid line-up of kids' musical entertainers followed by not one, but two, screenings of the madcap and very funny live action Peter Rabbit movie. Suzy Cato hosts a line-up of kid-friendly, musical heavy hitters including Chanelle & Friends, Mr Yipadee, Chris Sanders and the Wonky Donkey fella. The film screens at 1pm but there's also an 'after dark' screening at 6pm. So farewell summer with the family at this fun event, and be sure to pack two picnics if you plan on doing the double.

Music and Movies in Parks, Henderson Park, Saturday from 1pm.

ASB Showgrounds:

Advertisement

The Royal Easter Show had its beginnings 176 years ago when it was purely an agricultural event to help a fledgling colony develop a sound farming economy. Today, it's grown into a behemoth that celebrates art, entertainment, heart-racing rides, fairground-style games and amusements - all the things that make life fun - as well as our farming heritage. From music to gravity-defying BMX riders, there's bound to be something to put a smile on your dial - and entry is free.

ASB Showgrounds, Royal Easter Show, until Monday.

Jefferson Turner (L) and Daniel Clarkson in Potted Potter, a loving tribute to boy wizard Harry Potter.

ASB Waterfront Theatre:

It's been 22 years since boy wizard Harry Potter first burst upon the scene and his magic shows no signs of waning any time soon. Exhibit A? The return of Potted Potter, created by Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner to take up the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into 70 minutes. You'll see all your favourite characters as you've never seen them before! There will a special appearance from the fire-breathing dragon! Songs and magic - what more could you want for an Easter Weekend?

Potted Potter, ASB Waterfront Theatre, until Sunday

The Civic:

Aussie indie-folk singer Matt Corby plays songs from his new album Rainbow Valley to New Zealand audiences for the first time on a three-stop tour starting tonight at The Civic. The follow-up to his 2016 debut album Telluric sees the multi-platinum-selling Sydney-sider delve into both old soul and futuristic psychedelia to produce what Corby describes as "joyous music". Rainbow Valley's first single No Ordinary Life, the stripped-back ballad All Fired Up and second single All That I See have received widespread acclaim and helped build anticipation for what promises to be a great show.

Matt Corby, The Civic, tonight

The beach at Raglan - a work of art of its own.

Raglan:

At this stage, the weather's predicted to be fairly good – some sunshine, clear blue sky, if a tad colder than we might like – which means it's a great weekend to head out of town to somewhere beachy like Raglan on the Waikato West Coast. In addition to its sand, sea and surf, it's the town's annual arts weekend where 37 artists – painters, mixed media creators, photographers and ceramicists, tattoo artists, those who forge steel, a furniture carver, a weaver, a floral designer and even an artist who works with dyed bees' wax – are throwing open the doors to their studios for talks, workshops and to sell some great art.

Raglan Arts Weekend, various venues, Saturday, April 20 – Monday, April 22

Sinarella, on at the Mangere Arts Centre, isn't your average fairy tale.

Māngere Arts Centre:

Of all the theatre we saw last year – and there was a lot because it would seem that the show never stops in Auckland – The Wizard of Ōtāhuhu was one of the best. Funny, irreverent and packed with a cast of A-grade singers, dancers, actors and musicians, it was entertainment at its best. Now the community theatre-makers are back with their next show, a South Auckland styled re-telling of Cinderella full of dream-big optimism, joy and cheeky humour that will have audiences laughing long after the final curtain call.

Sinarella, Māngere Arts Centre, until Saturday April 27

Blair Peach was killed in London in April 1979 as he protested against a neo-Nazi march. Peach's death is the subject of a new play starring Michael Hurst (pictured) and Donagh Rees.

Grey Lynn RSC:

Forty years ago this month, New Zealander Blair Peach was killed while protesting on a London street about a neo-Nazi march through a suburb heavily populated by immigrant families. The Napier school teacher was killed by one of six policemen who attacked protesters but no one has ever been charged in connection with his death. On Easter Monday, Aucklanders will have the chance to hear two of New Zealand's leading actors, Michael Hurst and Donagh Rees, in a new play by Dean Parker, which seeks an answer to the question who killed Blair Peach? One performance only.

Who Killed Blair Peach, Grey Lynn RSC (1 Francis St, Grey Lynn), Easter Monday, April 22 7.30pm