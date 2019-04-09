Lickable lyrics

It seems that whenever a song line is written, a mondegreen — a misheard or misinterpreted phrase — is just around the corner. Could someone really have thought that John Travolta, while professing his love for Olivia Newton-John in the song You're The One That I Want, sang "I've got heels, they're made of plywood, and I'm losing my soul"? Or that in Dancing Queen by Abba, we were really being encouraged to, "see the meat on the tangerine, oh yeah"? And Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen ... the line actually goes, "Spare him his life from this monstrosity", but many budding rock stars have been singing: "Spare him his life from this one-sausage tea", "Spare him his life for his small sausages", or "Spare him his life for his pork sausages". In fact, foodstuff does seem to lend itself well to the whole misinterpretation theme. Perhaps Beyonce really does sing, "All the single lettuce" or those 80s pop stars Bananarama really did feel "Guilty as a cocoa bean". On a similar note (if you'll pardon the pun), I really did think that Elton John, in his song Sacrifice was singing about a "Cocoa heart".

Technology — it's child's play

Linking your technology with your dependants can be problematic, especially when they are better at using it than you, writes a reader. "My 8-year-old son has changed my email name and my Google account name to Minecraft Gaming and changed my picture avatar to Minecraft Steve, so now every email I send — to my accountant or clients, they are perplexed and send it to trash. I have tried to change it back, but he changed it again and now I have to wait 90 blinking days before I can be me again."

That is not how a sale works

Strange but true writer facts

1. The original title of Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are was Where the Wild Horses Are but Sendak soon discovered that he couldn't draw horses.

2. Green Eggs and Ham by Doctor Seuss was written to win a US$50 ($74) bet: the publisher Bennett Cerf challenged him to write an entertaining book using only 50 words. Cerf never paid but the book went on to sell 8 million copies.

3. The manuscript of Stephen King's first published novel Carrie was rescued from the bin by his wife, Tabitha.

