The Spice Girls will no longer be getting back together to tour the world, following Geri Horner and Mel B's lesbian affair bombshell.

According to the Daily Mail, a series of concerts all over the globe was in the works but has been cancelled since the news of the affair made headlines all over the world.

The band was said to be planning gigs in America, Australia and Asia after the end of their UK tour in June.

However, a "dramatic" turning point has nearly pulled the plug on the domestic tour as well.

"It has been a hugely dramatic week. At one point last Sunday, the tour wasn't happening," a source told the Daily Mail.

"They agreed that they had to do the British dates because they are under contract and they don't want to let their fans down, but there won't be any more.

"There had been plans to keep it going but no more."

Mel C and Emma Bunton have reportedly been acting as peacemakers between Mel B and Geri, as the two continue their feud.

Reports say Mel B was left "perplexed" by Ginger Spice's denial of their fling and the two singers reportedly can't even stand being in the same room.

"The [UK] gigs are going ahead no matter what, but all the girls are prepared for more epic rows," a source said.

"At the moment Geri doesn't even want to be in the same room as Mel B. There's no way more worldwide dates will be added."

"Mel is totally perplexed by Geri's denials," another source told The Mirror last week. "Mel feels Geri is making her out to be a liar. She said, 'It's almost as if she is trying to erase our history'."