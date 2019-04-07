Harrison Ford has swapped the Millenium Falcon for Air New Zealand cattle class during a low-profile visit to Queenstown.

Ford, 76, his actress wife Calista Flockhart, and their son Liam Flockhart were this evening enjoying hospitality in Air New Zealand's Koru lounge in Queenstown before boarding a flight to Auckland.

The trio were spotted leaving Queenstown, where a airport ground crew member managed to grab a cheeky selfie with the Star Wars actor.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart and Liam Flockhart depart Queenstown Airport. Photo / Supplied

A cap poking out of Calista Flockhart's bag indicated they may have stayed at Fiordland Lodge in Te Anau during their trip, where double room rates start at $800 per night.

Ford was happy to read magazines and enjoy a beer, relaxing with other passengers in the lounge. At least one passenger's attempts for a selfie were politely rebuffed.

There were no special privileges for the man famous for his roles as Han Solo in Star Wars and as Indiana Jones, and whose net worth is estimated to be $340 million.

Apart from being escorted on to the flight as the last passengers, they were sitting in row 17 on the full flight.

The Air New Zealand flight was running about 30 minutes late but the first officer promised to "keep pedalling the Millennium Falcon as fast as we can", referring to Han Solo's famous battle-hardened spaceship.

After the flight landed in Auckland, Ford and his family were escorted out of the Jetstar exit and left in a SkyCare van.

The Herald has been told the party are expected to fly out of New Zealand tonight.

Ford holds a pilot's license, and was once hurt when he crashed a World War II-era plane on to a golf course near Santa Monica, California, in 2015.

He also escaped sanction from federal investigators in 2017 after he flew a small plane over a passenger jet at John Wayne Airport in Southern California.

Ford (right) was travelling with wife Calista Flockhard (left) and son Liam Flockhart (centre).

A great day for flying in Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

One of Hollywood's most private actors, he married Flockhart in 2010. The 54-year-old actress is known for her title role in TV series Ally McBeal.

A Queenstown airport ground staff member gets a selfie with the Star Wars actor. Photo / Supplied

Calista Flockhart and Liam Flockhart depart Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

Actor Harrison Ford on an Air NZ flight from Queenstown to Auckland this evening.

Ford and Flockhart attend the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

Ford is one of the industry's enduring and most successful stars. Five of his films are among the top-30 box office records in the United States. As well as his leading roles in Indiana Jones Star Wars, and Air Force One, he played Rick Deckard in the sci-fi blockbuster Bladerunner and its sequel, and lead roles in action films Patriot Games and The Fugitive.

Ford and Flockhart arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards last year. Photo / Getty Images

While filming the most recent Star Wars feature, The Force Awakens, he broke his leg when it was struck by a metal door on the set of the Millenium Falcon spaceship. The production company behind the film was fined $3.1 million for the blunder.