Kiwi singer songwriter Marlon Williams captured the hearts of many with a stunning performance at the National Remembrance Service for the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Williams delivered a beautiful and moving rendition of popular waiata ' Tahu Potiki ' which left the Hagley Park crowd in awe.

Around the country thousands more watched the Christchurch-born 28-year-old's performance online and were gushing in their praise of his touching tribute.

Wow. Marlon Williams. I doubt angels could match him. What a lovely, stirring, tribute to the victims of the Chch attacks. — Glen Scanlon (@glen_scanlon) March 28, 2019

What a beautiful song from Marlon Williams at the National Remembrance Service in #Christchurch I'm so proud of our Kiwi culture #WeAreOne #KiaKaha — JuanitaNZ (@Signsoflife27) March 28, 2019

British singer Yusuf Islam, previously known as Cat Stevens, and fellow Kiwi artists Hollie Smith, Teeks and Maisey Rika will also perform.