Kiwi singer songwriter Marlon Williams captured the hearts of many with a stunning performance at the National Remembrance Service for the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.
Williams delivered a beautiful and moving rendition of popular waiata ' Tahu Potiki ' which left the Hagley Park crowd in awe.
Around the country thousands more watched the Christchurch-born 28-year-old's performance online and were gushing in their praise of his touching tribute.
British singer Yusuf Islam, previously known as Cat Stevens, and fellow Kiwi artists Hollie Smith, Teeks and Maisey Rika will also perform.
Advertisement