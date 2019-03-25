Kiwi actor Temuera Morrison will star in the new adventure movie Dora the Explorer and the Lost City of Gold.

The live-action film is born out of the hugely popular Nickelodeon children's cartoon Dora the Explorer and scheduled to hit cinemas on August 2.

The movie sees Dora, played by Isabela Moner, adjusting to life in the city after having spent much of her childhood growing up in the jungle.

Now in her early teens, Dora is set for her biggest adventure yet, as she explores the uncharted territory of high school and young adulthood.

Judging by the film's new trailer, Morrison's character, Powell, is shaping as one of the film's main bad guys.

Dora, together with her monkey friend, Boots, and cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), looks set to face off with Powell, as he pursues her parents in their attempt to solve a mystery behind a lost Incan civilisation.

The film is Morrison's first project after he made a return to the big time in last year's blockbuster Aquaman, in which he starred alongside Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.