Airport "golden hour"

In airport manager lingo, the time between when a passenger clears security and boards their plane is called "dwell time". When passengers are at a loose end and most likely to splash some cash. Especially crucial is the "golden hour", the first 60 minutes spent beyond security, when passengers are in a self-indulgent mood. According to Mental Floss, display boards listing flight information have a dual purpose — to keep you updated on your flight, but also to reassure you that you still have plenty of time to shop. "Some airports now have 'time to gate' signs that display how far you are from your destination. And because 40 per cent of us would prefer to avoid human interaction when we shop, self-service kiosks are becoming more common in airport terminals."

Ken Tuckey memories

Avi writes: "Many years ago while in South Africa I had dealings with a marketing director of an engineering company that provided our company with gears named Ken Tuckey. I kept his business card for many years as a memento."

Country meets city

"I felt like such a city boy when we visited her family farm in Collie, New South Wales. Born and raised in Sydney's inner city, I had no dust on my boots or dirt under my nails. 'You drive a ute?' her grandfather asked me, referring to a utility vehicle. 'Absolutely,' I lied. When I crashed through the back of their garage, I figured we were over. At least it'll make a good story: "I used to date this girl until her grandfather killed me." He ran over, unleashing an impressive torrent of curse words. Then I saw her doubled over laughing and knew everything would be okay." (A New York Times Tiny Love Story by Thomas Mitchell).

Licorice Allsort