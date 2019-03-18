Neil Finn has announced he is quitting social media in the wake of the Christchurch terror attacks.

The globally acclaimed Kiwi artist posted on Twitter this afternoon that he would no longer participate in social media.

"Out of respect for the grieving families of Christchurch and in consideration of their vast public tragedy I will no longer take part in social media," he posted.

"These platforms have enabled the spread of hateful ideology and I will not participate anymore."

His tweet gathered a wave of support immediately after it was posted.

"Thanks for your time Neil, and your decision. Stay safe," someone commented.

"Understandable. I'll miss you Neil. Thank you for everything you have done over the years," someone else said. "Being able to see your process in making your last album was my favourite thing on social media."

Others disagreed with his decision.

"But when the rational and reasonable voices leave, only the extremists remain.

As a wise man once said: Don't let them win," someone replied, quoting the famous Crowded House song.