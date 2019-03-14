Michael Jackson's children are reportedly considering taking legal action against alleged sexual abuse victims Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the wake of the shocking documentary Leaving Neverland.

The three kids - Prince, Paris and Prince Michael Jackson II, aka 'Blanket' – are weighing up whether to file a lawsuit for fraud, emotional distress, slander and misrepresentation, a source close to the family told the New York Post.

The report comes after both Robson and Safechuck made shocking allegations in the documentary, detailing the sexual abuse they allegedly suffered at the hands of the late pop star who died in 2009.

Both Wade Robson and James Safechuck allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them. Photo / Getty Images.

The report suggests the trio are not looking for any financial gain and plan on donating any potential pay-out to charity.

Advertisement

Instead, the New York Post report that the children want both Robson and Safechuck to take "responsibility" and to issue an "apology".

"It's very important to them they carry forward" their father's "legacy of philanthropy and humility", the family source explained.

News of the potential lawsuit follows the family's fierce opposition to the four-hour two-part documentary which the Jackson's insist isn't "telling the truth".

The Jackson estate is suing HBO for breach of contract and stand to win in excess of $100 million in damages.