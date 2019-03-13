Scooter toll

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US is launching its first investigation into e-scooter injuries. So far the main problem isn't the machines themselves, it's the humans who use them. "Preliminary observations from the study found that the vast majority of injuries — 98 per cent of them — happen to riders who aren't wearing helmets. Nearly half of all riders involved in accidents had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit, while 52 per cent tested positive for an illicit substance." Further, while many people believed accidents occurred at night, they happened at all hours of the day. Other vehicles were rarely involved.

Howzat? A bird on the head is worth how many in the bush? Spotted on TV coverage of the Black Caps v Bangladesh cricket test on Monday.

Parking rules are brutal in Pushkar, Rajasthan, India.

YouTuber told: I watched, you pay

Ali Resuta is a 21-year-old at Arizona State University who dabbles with the idea of a YouTube career. Her YouTube channel is full of videos of her and her friends vlogging their experiences. While on holiday in Hawaii she posted a risqué picture to her Instagram ... then said she was receiving random direct messages from strangers online. One was Patrick. Resuta said she had a brief, jokey exchange with him, then he asked , for her Pay Pal account. "I got pretty excited because I thought I was about to get some money," she said. But Patrick was not asking for her account to send her money — he was asking for her account to request money. Patrick wanted her to pay him US$5 for "3m 44s of [his] time", the length of her latest YouTube vlog, where Resuta and a friend documented a day of driving, talking and eating. (Via Buzzed.com)