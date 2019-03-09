Auditioning for her "dream" role in Les Misérables at 39 weeks pregnant Rebecca Wright had a little more on her mind than most.

She had been worried she might not even be able to make it to the audition for the beloved musical, returning to Auckland in November, but was determined to try out for the production she'd adored since she was a little girl.

Less than 24 hours later she was in labour, and last Saturday Harry was born.

Wright, who is married to 2004 New Zealand Idol runner up Michael Murphy, said it was "pretty strange" auditioning while so pregnant.

Advertisement

"Singing while heavily pregnant is quite a different experience."

Rebecca Wright was determined to audition for her favourite musical Les Miserables, despite being 39 weeks pregnant with baby Harry. Photo / Dean Purcell

Harry was their second son, after Archie was born two and a half years ago. Harry was the first "theatre baby", though.

"I am only crazy enough to do this once," Wright said.

Three days after giving birth Wright was back for another audition, and yesterday she returned for another call back, this time with Harry, on his due date.

She performed a moving rendition of I Dreamed A Dream while cradling her 1-week-old baby in her arms.

Singer Rebecca Wright with her one-week-old baby Harry as she auditions for the stage show Les Miserables. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Wright said it was too soon to tell if little Harry was destined for the stage.

"Either that or he'll hate the theatre. He is surrounded by music and musicians so we'll find out pretty soon if it is his thing."

Wright, who sings professionally in cover band Halo with Murphy, performed in her first professional production about 15 years ago, and had always had Les Misérables in her sights.

"It is my favourite, and probably why I put myself through this. As a little girl I always wanted to Eponine, and that changed to Fantine, who I am auditioning for, as I got older."

Producer Terry O'Connor said it was "pretty amazing" to have Wright give birth during the audition process.

"I've never seen anything like it before. The audition panel was a little nervous. We were trying to be accommodating, and would have waited if she couldn't make the recall date. It was pretty amazing, really, and showed her determination."

Singer Rebecca Wright with her baby Harry, born less than two days after her auditon for Les Miserables. Photo / Dean Purcell

Les Misérables will be staged at the Civic from November 7-30.

The musical is set in 19th-century France, and tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption.

It features many beloved songs including I Dreamed A Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, One Day More, and Do You Hear the People Sing.

O'Connor said it was the first time in 20 years it had been staged in Auckland, and had already attracted "huge interest".

There were 320 people auditioning for 35 roles. It had been narrowed down to 70 call backs, including Wright. Positions would be announced in the next few weeks.

"It has been very competitive, we have the top level of Auckland theatre here auditioning," O'Connor said. "It is very exciting."

The Auckland production also celebrated the 100th anniversary of Auckland Music Theatre.