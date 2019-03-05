Keith Flint died just days after splitting from his DJ wife, putting his house up for sale, and running a 5km race only 48 hours before he died.

The 49-year-old musician was found dead at his country mansion near Dunmow, Essex, and his band mates later revealed he had ended his own life.

This afternoon a photograph emerged, believed to be the last of the star, looking fit and well as he ran the Chelmsford park run in a personal best time of 21 minutes 22 seconds on Saturday morning.

Fellow runner, journalist Rob Hadgraft, tweeted the picture and wrote: "Sad news about Keith Flint – comes only two days after he'd looked in great shape and spirits, storming round the Chelmsford Parkrun in a PB."

Sad news about #KeithFlint - comes only two days after he'd looked in great shape and spirits, storming round the Chelmsford Parkrun in a PB of around 21 minutes. pic.twitter.com/bBy1Vvh4JK — Rob Hadgraft (@RobHadgraft) March 4, 2019

Today it was claimed Flint had fallen into depression after a split from his wife Mayumi Kai had forced him to put the Essex farmhouse on the market.

He is also said to have wanted to sell The Leather Bottle pub in Pleshey, Essex, after anti-hunting protesters had laid siege to the venue.

Flint had spoken publicly about taking his own life when he was "done", but said, "I swear to God that's not suicidal – it's definitely a positive thing... I'm not frightened of who I am; I just want to look back and know that I've lived what I consider a fulfilled life. That's all. Happy days."

Police found Flint unconscious this morning after "concerns for his welfare" were raised. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bandmate Liam Howlett wrote on the band's Instagram page: "The news is true, I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend. I'm shell shocked , f***** angry, confused and heart broken..... r.i.p brother."

Flint's DJ wife Mayumi Kai is understood to be in Japan, having been playing gigs in Tokyo since the New Year.

